Photo 4556
A capture and edit .
A new plant bought last autumn in the Garden centre sale . , and it is doing well .
A swelteringly hot day . Met my friends Pam and Len for lunch, a lovely meet up and lunch.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
4
2
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5980
photos
128
followers
75
following
mittens (Marilyn)
This is so pretty.
June 19th, 2025
Diana
Beautifully captured and presented Beryl, that was a good buy.
June 19th, 2025
Fisher Family
Very nice, lovely colour!
Ian
June 19th, 2025
Jo
Beautifully edited Beryl
June 19th, 2025
