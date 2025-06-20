Previous
In the pink, by beryl
In the pink,

A close-up of the pink poppy , with an added border to enhance!
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot - we obviously had a simular idea for today - fav!

Ian
June 22nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Gorgeous Beryl….my sort of flower!
June 22nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and presentation, I love your poppy.
June 22nd, 2025  
