My favourite poppy by beryl
My favourite poppy

The pale pink poppy is from seeds gathered in my parent's garden , many years ago. So delicate and fluffy ! and marries well with the feverfew in the garden !
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Beryl Lloyd

Christine Sztukowski ace
Delightful
June 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a lovely pairing
June 21st, 2025  
