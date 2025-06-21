Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4557
My favourite poppy
The pale pink poppy is from seeds gathered in my parent's garden , many years ago. So delicate and fluffy ! and marries well with the feverfew in the garden !
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5982
photos
128
followers
75
following
1248% complete
View this month »
4551
4552
4553
4554
4555
4556
4557
4558
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
21st June 2025 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
feverfew
,
pale-pink-poppy
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delightful
June 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a lovely pairing
June 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close