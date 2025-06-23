Sign up
Previous
Photo 4560
Daisy daisy
I love it - even making them more special ! when the big daisies come to flower in the garden - Such a splash of brightness with no need of a fancy name ! Again a couple of roots from my parent's garden over 40 years ago !
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
2
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5984
photos
128
followers
75
following
1249% complete
4553
4554
4555
4556
4557
4558
4559
4560
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
23rd June 2025 6:34pm
Privacy
Public
garden
,
daisy
Islandgirl
ace
Pretty edit Beryl!
June 23rd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh I love how the fence background lets them pop!
June 23rd, 2025
