Daisy daisy by beryl
Daisy daisy

I love it - even making them more special ! when the big daisies come to flower in the garden - Such a splash of brightness with no need of a fancy name ! Again a couple of roots from my parent's garden over 40 years ago !
Beryl Lloyd

Islandgirl ace
Pretty edit Beryl!
June 23rd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh I love how the fence background lets them pop!
June 23rd, 2025  
