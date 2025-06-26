Sign up
Previous
Photo 4563
In the pink .
A blustering hot day again - although there is a warm breeze!
Just a quick shot today - but i quite like it
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
2
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5987
photos
128
followers
75
following
1250% complete
4556
4557
4558
4559
4560
4561
4562
4563
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
25th June 2025 4:22pm
Tags
garden
,
birdbath
,
pink-poppy
wendy frost
ace
A lovely garden capture Beryl and your poppy is beautiul.
June 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous full poppy, lovely colour and presentation.
June 26th, 2025
