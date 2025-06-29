Previous
And the bee flew off by beryl
And the bee flew off

The bees are busy in the garden this morning . A delight to sit out with my morning coffee before the sun got too hot and watch the bees and insects in and around the flowers . Such lovely quietness and buzzing of the bees !
29th June 2025

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
