Bluebottle

Yes the common house fly is sitting on the Feverfew flower, basking in the sun while enjoying the pollen .

Another hot day with the temperatures rising ! after a sleepless night - Got up at 5 am - to slumber downstairs ! No doubt further sleeps during the day ! Thank the Lord that I do not have to work in this heat . I am looking across the drive at the house that is being renovated - and there are two young lads ( young lads to me !! ) up on the roof roofing - it is now 11am I wonder how much longer they can continue to work up there in the blazing sun.

Shall try to comment later today when my brain is hopefully in a more working mode !!😂😂