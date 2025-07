Midnight garden.

I forgot to post today - at one point it was too hot and sunny to go out - I envy you who had a downpour today !! So at 23.30 I popped outside to photograph the darkness ! - not exactly as I love to have solar light on in the garden! I hve placed lights on each fence post around the garden - then a few scattered light in the flower borders ! Ok I know it is not a good shot - much too dark , but lightening it made it look very grainy ! Good night !

PS the camera time is not correct !!