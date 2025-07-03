Previous
Jewellery by beryl
I am very fond of my gold bracelet. It was my gift for long term service in the county having taught here for over 25 years .
3rd July 2025

Beryl Lloyd

amyK
It is beautiful
July 4th, 2025  
