Previous
Photo 4570
Jewellery
I am very fond of my gold bracelet. It was my gift for long term service in the county having taught here for over 25 years .
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Tags
teaching.
,
july25words
,
gold-bracelet
,
long-service-gift.
,
over25years.
amyK
ace
It is beautiful
July 4th, 2025
