Levi - my tree surgeon ! by beryl
Photo 4571

Levi - my tree surgeon !

Such a pleasant and polite young man who has come for quite a few years now to cut and trim the trees and bushes in the garden ! A ll done so neat and tidy with all the debris taken away ! - A job done for another 12 months . I usually have it done at the end of August when all the birds have finished nesting , but this year everything had grown so much ! and I know no birds are nesting at the moment - the two blackbird nests occupied and fledged more than a month ago !
Still warm and quite sunny - not on the mood to do much !
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Beryl Lloyd

Lou Ann ace
He sounds just perfect I know you were glad to find him all those years ago.
July 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great shots of Levi in action!
July 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
He is doing a good job, can he come to my house please.
July 4th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely collage - Amazing how quickly everything grows - we have the same problem.
July 4th, 2025  
