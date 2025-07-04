Levi - my tree surgeon !

Such a pleasant and polite young man who has come for quite a few years now to cut and trim the trees and bushes in the garden ! A ll done so neat and tidy with all the debris taken away ! - A job done for another 12 months . I usually have it done at the end of August when all the birds have finished nesting , but this year everything had grown so much ! and I know no birds are nesting at the moment - the two blackbird nests occupied and fledged more than a month ago !

Still warm and quite sunny - not on the mood to do much !