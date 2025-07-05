Sign up
Previous
Photo 4572
Poppies galore
A quick shot before these beauties finally shed all their petals - Sunny but with gusty winds this morning .
Can you spot the hoverflies - quite a few buzzing around the beauties !
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
5
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5996
photos
128
followers
74
following
1252% complete
View this month »
4565
4566
4567
4568
4569
4570
4571
4572
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
4th July 2025 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
poppies
Diana
ace
So much action in your beautiful poppies, wonderful colour and capture.
July 5th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely. I like watching hoverflies
July 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful beautiful
July 5th, 2025
Wylie
ace
clearly very attractive flowers!
July 5th, 2025
John
ace
Beautiful!
July 5th, 2025
