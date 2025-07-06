Previous
Buddleia and the bee ! by beryl
Buddleia and the bee !

The buddleia has finally started to flower in the garden, and attracting all kinds of bugs , bees and the occasional butterfly !
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Beryl Lloyd

Beverley ace
I really like these flowers, this is gorgeous soft shade…super capture.
July 6th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great shot of Buddleia, always a colourful bush.
July 6th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
July 6th, 2025  
