Previous
Photo 4574
Hydrangea
On of my hydrangeas, rather a pretty colour but alas due to the lack of water the blooms are sparce and rather small this year - I do regret not having watered them this summer !
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
1
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5998
photos
128
followers
74
following
1253% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
6th July 2025 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
hydrangea
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s a beautiful colour! Our one surviving hydrangea doesn’t seem to have any flowers yet.
July 7th, 2025
