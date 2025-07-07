Previous
Hydrangea by beryl
Photo 4574

Hydrangea

On of my hydrangeas, rather a pretty colour but alas due to the lack of water the blooms are sparce and rather small this year - I do regret not having watered them this summer !
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Beryl Lloyd

Carole Sandford ace
It’s a beautiful colour! Our one surviving hydrangea doesn’t seem to have any flowers yet.
July 7th, 2025  
