White Hydrangea. by beryl
White Hydrangea.

A newly acquired white hydrangea , bought last year , and planted in the garden , although I can spy a tinge of pink in the bloom ! All hydrangeas tend to turn pink in our soil ! Again rather stunted due to lack of water !
