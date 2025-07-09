Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4576
St John's Wort
The berries are developing on this plant although its only mid summer !
Another hot day ,with the forecast of another heatwave over the next few days !
No plans of doing much today in the heat !
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6000
photos
128
followers
74
following
1253% complete
View this month »
4569
4570
4571
4572
4573
4574
4575
4576
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
6th July 2025 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
berries
,
st-john's-wort
Maggiemae
ace
Oh St John's Wort - there should be some beautiful yellow flowers develop. And this is a healthy plant -"A natural remedy to support the nervous system and uplift the spirit.*. It blends well with lemon balm, chamomile, passionflower". But one needs to be careful!
July 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close