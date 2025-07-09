Previous
St John's Wort by beryl
St John's Wort

The berries are developing on this plant although its only mid summer !
Another hot day ,with the forecast of another heatwave over the next few days !
No plans of doing much today in the heat !
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Maggiemae ace
Oh St John's Wort - there should be some beautiful yellow flowers develop. And this is a healthy plant -"A natural remedy to support the nervous system and uplift the spirit.*. It blends well with lemon balm, chamomile, passionflower". But one needs to be careful!
July 9th, 2025  
