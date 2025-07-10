Previous
Phygelius -- ( Cape Fuchsia ) by beryl
Phygelius -- ( Cape Fuchsia )

Growing tall and strong in the garden , whatever the weather, A scorching hot day , so lying low. !! I just can not venture out in this ! -not only so hot ,but sapping up all my energy !
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Beryl Lloyd

Phil Howcroft ace
I like the dangling reds
July 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful new to me flowers, so many of them waiting to pop open.
July 10th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
July 10th, 2025  
