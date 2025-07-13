Previous
Fuchsia by beryl
Photo 4580

Fuchsia

This Hardy Fuchsia is starting to flower in the garden . But like everything else is suffering with lack of water ! The start of another sweltering day !
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Here we go again, eh? I do love a fuschia
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact