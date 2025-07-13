Sign up
Photo 4580
Fuchsia
This Hardy Fuchsia is starting to flower in the garden . But like everything else is suffering with lack of water ! The start of another sweltering day !
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6004
photos
128
followers
74
following
1254% complete
4573
4574
4575
4576
4577
4578
4579
4580
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
6th July 2025 5:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
,
hardy-fuchsia
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Here we go again, eh? I do love a fuschia
July 13th, 2025
