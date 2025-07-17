Previous
The Woolpack by beryl
The Woolpack

Met up with Pam and Len for lunch at our usual pub. They had wonderful hanging baskets around the building.. so colourful. So good to meet up with friends and exchange news while dining .
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Beryl Lloyd

