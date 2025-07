Pineapple Lily

A gift from my SIL a couple of years ago. I had always admired her plant and she kindly potted me part of her plant. Ol. Passed away earlier this year . . so the lily is a much treasured plant in fond memory of Ol. And doing so well.



Miffed !! My laptop is out of action as I was scammed yesterday and now I am waiting for the opportunity for G to take it to my computer fellow to be fixed !! So annoying!!



Warm and muggy still waiting for that rain.