White phlox. by beryl
Photo 4587

White phlox.

Rather tall in habit and later to start flowering than my other phlox. A cool diagonal against all the green !
At last we did have some rain during the night ! how much ? -not sure but the place looked damp this morning !
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Diana ace
A beautiful capture and enhancement to your garden, how wonderful that you had some rain.
July 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2025  
Wylie ace
pretty
July 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous shot…
July 20th, 2025  
