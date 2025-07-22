Sign up
Previous
Photo 4587
White phlox.
Rather tall in habit and later to start flowering than my other phlox. A cool diagonal against all the green !
At last we did have some rain during the night ! how much ? -not sure but the place looked damp this morning !
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
4
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6011
photos
128
followers
75
following
1256% complete
4580
4581
4582
4583
4584
4585
4586
4587
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
16th July 2025 5:52pm
Tags
garden
,
white-phlox
Diana
ace
A beautiful capture and enhancement to your garden, how wonderful that you had some rain.
July 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2025
Wylie
ace
pretty
July 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous shot…
July 20th, 2025
