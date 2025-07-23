Cat-astrophe !

No photographic merit , but diary shots of what happened on the back lawn. I was preparing breakfast yesterday morning, when G called me - he had just seen the big black neighbourhood cat ( a horrible bird stalker !) attacking one of the wood-pigeons - you may say - only a pigeon - but I have two regulars who come and paddle underneath the bird feeders, clearing all the droppings and enjoy a bite on the "big-bird table" !

G had shooed the cat away and the poor pigeon had scarpered amongst the flowerpots on the patio to escape and rest. He looked very bedraggled as you could well imagine, We left him well alone - not knowing how much damage had been caused as there were a lot of tail and wing feathers scattered on the lawn amongst finer downy feathers . - He had two options-1) he would recover from the injuries and fright or 2)- he would die - but approaching him would give him further fright . However - later on I found he had gone somewhere and when G came home in the evening he searched high and low around the garden , but there was no sight of him ( Hopefully survived the ordeal!) All day yesterday and today , my garden has been quiet and void of any birds - the feeders full and the quietness deafening ! The whole bird community have been scared by the event and have kept away. I sincerely hope Mr P has survived and is able to cope without all the feathers , and I do not want to see the prowling cat again!