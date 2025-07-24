Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4591
Collared Dove
Still very quiet in the garden! and very few birds venturing the scene . This one collared dove accompanied with one woodpigeon ( not Mr P), one Robin, and one bluetit , but the chirpy sparrows have stayed away! -- so quiet!
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6015
photos
128
followers
75
following
1257% complete
View this month »
4584
4585
4586
4587
4588
4589
4590
4591
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
23rd July 2025 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden.
,
collared-dove
Beverley
ace
Beautiful dove… I hope slowly they come back…your garden is their home
July 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 24th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Doves are such a treasure in the garden….cooing & calming. Hope you get loads more birds & doves. We are low in birds too after that sparrow hawk visited.
July 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
How special
July 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close