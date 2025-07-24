Previous
Collared Dove by beryl
Photo 4591

Collared Dove

Still very quiet in the garden! and very few birds venturing the scene . This one collared dove accompanied with one woodpigeon ( not Mr P), one Robin, and one bluetit , but the chirpy sparrows have stayed away! -- so quiet!
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Beryl Lloyd

beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Beverley ace
Beautiful dove… I hope slowly they come back…your garden is their home
July 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 24th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Doves are such a treasure in the garden….cooing & calming. Hope you get loads more birds & doves. We are low in birds too after that sparrow hawk visited.
July 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
How special
July 24th, 2025  
