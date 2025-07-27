Sign up
Previous
Photo 4593
In the Garden
The garden doesn't seem to have much colour at the moment with a lot of the flowers going over early . But my new little dwarf buddleia is doing well . So with a little edit - I think the scene is quite pretty
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
7
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6017
photos
129
followers
76
following
1258% complete
4586
4587
4588
4589
4590
4591
4592
4593
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
27th July 2025 4:41pm
Tags
garden
,
birdbath
,
buddleia
Michelle
Beautiful capture
July 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Your garden is very pretty… I really like your buddleia…
July 27th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
It’s a beautiful little corner of your garden Beryl. Even the buddleia is looking prettily shaped.
July 27th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
It's very pretty, and the framing is beautiful
July 27th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
It's lovely!
July 27th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s a lovely scene. I’ve not seen a pink buddleia before, it’s very pretty.
July 27th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
A lovely little tableau. Is that a bird bath or just a flat plinth?
July 27th, 2025
