In the Garden by beryl
Photo 4593

In the Garden

The garden doesn't seem to have much colour at the moment with a lot of the flowers going over early . But my new little dwarf buddleia is doing well . So with a little edit - I think the scene is quite pretty
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Michelle
Beautiful capture
July 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Your garden is very pretty… I really like your buddleia…
July 27th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
It’s a beautiful little corner of your garden Beryl. Even the buddleia is looking prettily shaped.
July 27th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
It's very pretty, and the framing is beautiful
July 27th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
It's lovely!
July 27th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s a lovely scene. I’ve not seen a pink buddleia before, it’s very pretty.
July 27th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
A lovely little tableau. Is that a bird bath or just a flat plinth?
July 27th, 2025  
