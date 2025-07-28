Previous
Next
Bright eye ! by beryl
Photo 4594

Bright eye !

Self setters . the Marigolds are coming on a treat in the garden at the moment !
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Sweet little raindrops
July 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
July 29th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured fav!
July 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love this one, beautifully captured.
July 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact