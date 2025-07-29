Sign up
Previous
Photo 4595
Marigolds.
Self setters ,coming up a treat in the garden at the moment with the warm humid weather and one or two occasional rain .
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
3
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6019
photos
129
followers
76
following
1258% complete
View this month »
4588
4589
4590
4591
4592
4593
4594
4595
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
29th July 2025 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
marigolds
Beverley
ace
Such happy flowers…
July 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely shades of yellow.
July 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beauties.
July 29th, 2025
