Jack in the Pulpit by beryl
Photo 4598

Jack in the Pulpit

The berries are ripening and turning into this gorgeous bright orange '

A fruitful day yesterday - my handyman got busy and dismantled my old garden shed and loaded it and a lot of the rubbish onto the hired skip ! Feeling happy to de-clutter !!

The end of July and into August - where does the time go !
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Very colourful but this plant is a real problem in my garden! Congrats on the de clutter.
July 31st, 2025  
Lovely
July 31st, 2025  
A nice shot
July 31st, 2025  
