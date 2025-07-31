Sign up
Previous
Photo 4598
Jack in the Pulpit
The berries are ripening and turning into this gorgeous bright orange '
A fruitful day yesterday - my handyman got busy and dismantled my old garden shed and loaded it and a lot of the rubbish onto the hired skip ! Feeling happy to de-clutter !!
The end of July and into August - where does the time go !
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
3
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6022
photos
129
followers
76
following
1259% complete
4591
4592
4593
4594
4595
4596
4597
4598
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
29th July 2025 11:52am
Tags
garden
,
jack-in-the-pulpit
Wylie
ace
Very colourful but this plant is a real problem in my garden! Congrats on the de clutter.
July 31st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 31st, 2025
Shirley
ace
A nice shot
July 31st, 2025
