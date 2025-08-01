Lines -- " seeing red."

1 Lines.



I have decided to take part in a "Abstract August" with the aid of the words from " August Words" as far as I can during August . Time to think Abstract and faffle a little !!



Today has been rather a frazzling sort of day . !!!!! - and made me see red till I emerged myself in pruning one or two plants in the garden !

You may ask - What's it all about then ? Well today I had a Hospital app with the rheumatology consultant ! hence booked Hospital transport to take me there and back !

Waited and waited and no transport - telephoned the transport service - apologies it was running late would pick me up after the last hospital drop off ! Finally arrived making me 40 mins late for my appointment ! aarg ! As I was so late ( no fault of my own! ) the consultant refused to see me and I was informed to phone the booking line to book another appointment . Fortunately the transport had not abandoned me and so took me home again ! and I have booked another app.



Now you can understand why I was "seeing red!" before I had a refreshing cuppa .and time to faffle an abstract !

NB- nice to view on black

