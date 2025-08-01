Previous
Lines -- " seeing red." by beryl
Photo 4599

Lines -- " seeing red."

1 Lines.

I have decided to take part in a "Abstract August" with the aid of the words from " August Words" as far as I can during August . Time to think Abstract and faffle a little !!

Today has been rather a frazzling sort of day . !!!!! - and made me see red till I emerged myself in pruning one or two plants in the garden !
You may ask - What's it all about then ? Well today I had a Hospital app with the rheumatology consultant ! hence booked Hospital transport to take me there and back !
Waited and waited and no transport - telephoned the transport service - apologies it was running late would pick me up after the last hospital drop off ! Finally arrived making me 40 mins late for my appointment ! aarg ! As I was so late ( no fault of my own! ) the consultant refused to see me and I was informed to phone the booking line to book another appointment . Fortunately the transport had not abandoned me and so took me home again ! and I have booked another app.

Now you can understand why I was "seeing red!" before I had a refreshing cuppa .and time to faffle an abstract !
NB- nice to view on black
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1260% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact