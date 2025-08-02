Previous
Peacock by beryl
Photo 4600

Peacock

Circles.

Just a little wall hanging I have on the wall of the patio ! + with a little faffing !

NB. Looks good on black !

2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1260% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
August 2nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Nice
August 2nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice one
August 2nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice faffing and nice on black too
August 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact