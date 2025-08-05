Previous
Colourful by beryl
Today's prompt " Colourful , delighted me as I am a lover of colour . You will recognise my bird bath in this edit and abstract !
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Diana ace
A gorgeous and colourful abstract, beautifully done.
August 5th, 2025  
