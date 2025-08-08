Sign up
Previous
Photo 4606
Kaleidoscope
Such fond memories having one of those Kaleidoscope tubes, to view different and colourful designs at a turn of the tube .
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
5
3
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6030
photos
129
followers
76
following
1261% complete
Fisher Family
I also had a kaleidoscope as a child, and was fascinated with it. A lovely shot with a beautiful combination of colours - fav!
Ian
August 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely one!
August 8th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
That was one of my favourite toys too!
August 8th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
A blast from the past, lovely shot. Dad kept one in his cupboard and if we were good it would come out and we were allowed to play with it. It always went back and locked away. It was cardboard with coloured silver paper bits, it was so loved but can’t have cost more than a shilling or two!
August 8th, 2025
Babs
ace
Absolutely gorgeous. I loved my kaleidoscope when I was a child fav
August 8th, 2025
Ian