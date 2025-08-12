Previous
Calmness by beryl
Calmness

My interpretation of Emotions - calmness after a day of intense heat ,, sun not so bright and the sky rather mottled with fine clouds !
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1263% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous illustration
August 12th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Awesome
August 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely!
August 12th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
there is so much in this!
August 12th, 2025  
