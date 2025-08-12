Sign up
Photo 4610
Calmness
My interpretation of Emotions - calmness after a day of intense heat ,, sun not so bright and the sky rather mottled with fine clouds !
12th August 2025
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
2nd August 2025 8:24pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
emotions
calmness
august25words
abstractaug2025
Christine Sztukowski
Fabulous illustration
August 12th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Awesome
August 12th, 2025
Mags
Lovely!
August 12th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
there is so much in this!
August 12th, 2025
