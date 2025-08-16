Sign up
Photo 4613
Japanese Anemone and Bokeh
Japanese Anemone in a blue haze and bokeh
16th August 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
365
DMC-FZ72
Taken
29th July 2025 11:53am
bokeh
japanese-anemone
august25words
abstractaug2025
Diana
ace
Fantastic processing and presentation, I love this.
August 16th, 2025
Annie D
ace
oh so pretty Beryl :)
August 16th, 2025
