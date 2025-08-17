Sign up
Photo 4614
Cubism
Cubism , in the style of Mondrian !
( best viewed on black )
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
2
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Tags
cubism
,
mondrian
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Annie D
ace
This is fabulous Beryl!
August 17th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Fantastic and it is extra fantastic on black1
August 17th, 2025
