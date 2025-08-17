Previous
Cubism by beryl
Photo 4614

Cubism

Cubism , in the style of Mondrian !
( best viewed on black )
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
This is fabulous Beryl!
August 17th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Fantastic and it is extra fantastic on black1
August 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact