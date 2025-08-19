Previous
Zoom burst by beryl
Zoom burst

I had to google the term "zoom-burst" to have ideas and to make sure I was on the track! -- and decided to zoom in onto the centre of this marigold ! , creating a rather bold abstract!
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
