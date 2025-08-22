Previous
Patchwork. by beryl
Photo 4620

Patchwork.

A simple patchwork of identical squares but of different colours !
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Beryl Lloyd

Maggiemae ace
They are all so very different even though they are the same! A great example!
August 23rd, 2025  
