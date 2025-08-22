Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4620
Patchwork.
A simple patchwork of identical squares but of different colours !
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6045
photos
129
followers
76
following
1266% complete
View this month »
4614
4615
4616
4617
4618
4619
4620
4621
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
10th August 2025 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
patchwork
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Maggiemae
ace
They are all so very different even though they are the same! A great example!
August 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close