Previous
Photo 4625
Bubbles and rings
A bowl of sudsy, bubbly, water with rings
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
4
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6049
photos
129
followers
76
following
1267% complete
View this month »
8
4
1
365
rings
bubbles
august25words
abstractaug2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
very creative beryl
August 28th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
How cool, Beryl!
August 28th, 2025
Heather
ace
I love how you have put all these shapes and layers together, Beryl, and the light and colours with the bubbles are subtle and just lovely! This looks great on black too! Fav! (How are you feeling, Beryl? Thinking of you. xo)
August 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh lovely!
August 28th, 2025
