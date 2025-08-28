Previous
Fishermen's cottages- perspective by beryl
Fishermen's cottages- perspective

A row of fishermen's cottages at Conway, N.Wales.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Joan Robillard
Neat
August 29th, 2025  
Heather
I love the colours and their flowing effect (and the reflections) as they highlight the black lines and forms of the buildings. And -yes- great perspective too! Really striking on black! Fav
August 29th, 2025  
Mags
How lovely!
August 29th, 2025  
Shirley
Nicely done
August 29th, 2025  
