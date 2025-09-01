Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4630
A feast for the blackbirds
Such abundance. The pyracanthas bush against the Kitchen wall, is covered in berries , and will be enjoyed by the garden birds, especially the blackbirds very soon . Is this a sign of a hard winter , or just a folk lore .
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6054
photos
129
followers
76
following
1268% complete
View this month »
4623
4624
4625
4626
4627
4628
4629
4630
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
1st September 2025 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
berries
,
pyracanthas
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close