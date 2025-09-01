Previous
A feast for the blackbirds by beryl
Photo 4630

A feast for the blackbirds

Such abundance. The pyracanthas bush against the Kitchen wall, is covered in berries , and will be enjoyed by the garden birds, especially the blackbirds very soon . Is this a sign of a hard winter , or just a folk lore .
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact