Photo 4632
Sunshine and showers.
Still warm , but so seasonal with sunshine and showers - Autumn is certainly here ! A bee enjoying the sunshine in between the showers on one of the remaining Daisies !
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
2
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365.
6056
photos
129
followers
76
following
1269% complete
4632
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
1st September 2025 2:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bee
,
daisy
,
season
,
sept25words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture.
September 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Very pretty and posing for you too.
September 3rd, 2025
