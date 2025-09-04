Sign up
Previous
Photo 4633
The last of the Summer
The tall rudbeckia still with some in flower . They seem to be coming to the end of its flowering early this year after all the heat and drought of this Summer !
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
5
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6057
photos
129
followers
76
following
1269% complete
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
1st September 2025 2:43pm
Privacy
Public
yellow
,
garden
,
rudbeckia
Annie D
ace
Yellow always makes me smile :)
September 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful bloom, so cheerful looking.
September 4th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely and cheery
September 4th, 2025
Wylie
ace
pretty
September 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Delightful
September 4th, 2025
