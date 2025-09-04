Previous
The last of the Summer by beryl
Photo 4633

The last of the Summer

The tall rudbeckia still with some in flower . They seem to be coming to the end of its flowering early this year after all the heat and drought of this Summer !
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1269% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Yellow always makes me smile :)
September 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful bloom, so cheerful looking.
September 4th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely and cheery
September 4th, 2025  
Wylie ace
pretty
September 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Delightful
September 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact