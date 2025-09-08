Previous
Japanese anemone by beryl
Japanese anemone

They are making a lovely display this year in spite of the hot and arid weather we have had - Today we had a horrendous thunder and downpour - lasting less than 1/2 hour in an otherwise hot and sunny day.
Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely capture, I have just noticed we have one small root left after a disaster last year.
September 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo pretty…
September 8th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely
September 8th, 2025  
