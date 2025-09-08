Sign up
Previous
Photo 4637
Japanese anemone
They are making a lovely display this year in spite of the hot and arid weather we have had - Today we had a horrendous thunder and downpour - lasting less than 1/2 hour in an otherwise hot and sunny day.
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6061
photos
129
followers
76
following
1270% complete
View this month »
4630
4631
4632
4633
4634
4635
4636
4637
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
1st September 2025 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japanese
,
garden
,
!
,
anemone
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely capture, I have just noticed we have one small root left after a disaster last year.
September 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo pretty…
September 8th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely
September 8th, 2025
