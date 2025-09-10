Sign up
Photo 4639
Sky 1
Sunshine and showers and of course wonderful clouds racing across the sky . felt it was time I had a look at the b/w !
Lacking photo mojo at the moment - and struggling a little ( a lot !! )
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
b/w
,
sep25words
