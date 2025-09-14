Sign up
Photo 4643
Scenic
An abstract silk painting - I created a few years ago , depicting a landscape with the rays of the morning sun .
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
scenic
shapes
silk-painting
abstract-landscape
sept25words
