Silk cushion cover -shapes-3 by beryl
Photo 4646

Silk cushion cover -shapes-3

Another of my silk paintings in the Art Nouveau design and crafted into a cushion cover !
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Pat Knowles ace
Love that cushion…..silk too, it must feel so nice.
September 18th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
It's lovely!
It’s lovely!
September 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That is so lovely
September 18th, 2025  
Shirley ace
So lovely
September 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
So beautiful… your soo talented
September 18th, 2025  
