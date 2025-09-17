Sign up
Photo 4646
Silk cushion cover -shapes-3
Another of my silk paintings in the Art Nouveau design and crafted into a cushion cover !
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
5
4
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6071
photos
129
followers
76
following
1273% complete
4640
4641
4642
4643
4644
4645
4646
4647
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
18th September 2025 3:25pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
shapes
,
art-nouveau
,
silk-painting
,
sept25words
,
cushion-cover
Pat Knowles
ace
Love that cushion…..silk too, it must feel so nice.
September 18th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s lovely!
September 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That is so lovely
September 18th, 2025
Shirley
ace
So lovely
September 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
So beautiful… your soo talented
September 18th, 2025
