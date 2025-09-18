Previous
Art Nouveau design, shapes and patterns by beryl
Photo 4646

Art Nouveau design, shapes and patterns

Silk paintings I created to make a wall hanging and to cover a trinket box
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Beautiful
September 18th, 2025  
