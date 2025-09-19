Sign up
Photo 4648
Sprouting
My little cactus was looking shabby - so I placed a little branch to root in water , now ready to be planted in a pot !
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6073
photos
128
followers
76
following
1273% complete
4642
4643
4644
4645
4646
4647
4648
4649
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
20th September 2025 2:46pm
Tags
roots
,
cactus
,
sprouting
,
sept25words
