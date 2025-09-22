Previous
Feverfew by beryl
Photo 4651

Feverfew

So lovely to find the feverfew blooming again and "looking as fresh as a daisy
Another bright and sunny day after quite a cold start to the day!
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
How pretty and summer like.
September 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
So lovely!
September 22nd, 2025  
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot - fav!

Ian
September 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact