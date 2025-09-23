Previous
Cape fuchsia ( Phygelius) by beryl
Cape fuchsia ( Phygelius)

Another plant that usually is in full bloom in around June - but this year after being replenished with all the rain after the drought of the summer is absolutely blooming all over again !!
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Beryl Lloyd

Shirley ace
Beautiful
September 23rd, 2025  
