Previous
Photo 4652
Cape fuchsia ( Phygelius)
Another plant that usually is in full bloom in around June - but this year after being replenished with all the rain after the drought of the summer is absolutely blooming all over again !!
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6076
photos
127
followers
77
following
1274% complete
View this month »
4645
4646
4647
4648
4649
4650
4651
4652
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
21st September 2025 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
phygelius
,
cape-fuchsia
Shirley
ace
Beautiful
September 23rd, 2025
