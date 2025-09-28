Previous
Still some colour in the garden ! by beryl
Photo 4657

Still some colour in the garden !

Feverfew and a pink flowered shamrock type plant still flowering and enjoying the Autumn sun !
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Beryl Lloyd

wendy frost
Such a pretty capture looking a very summery corner in your garden.
September 30th, 2025  
