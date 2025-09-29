Sign up
Previous
Photo 4656
Fish and Chips
As I needed to go to the retail park, opted to lunch out at the pub on the retail park ... and very good it was too.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
6080
photos
127
followers
78
following
1275% complete
4649
4650
4651
4652
4653
4654
4655
4656
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
29th September 2025 1:38pm
Tags
pub.
,
fish-chips
,
retail-park.
Fisher Family
Ah, fish and chips, the food of the Gods! A lovely shot - fav for the effect that it is having on my taste buds!
Ian
September 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh that looks very appetizing!
September 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and light, such a delicious looking meal which my hubby would love. He has a problem, though, I do not eat peas ;-)
September 29th, 2025
Ian